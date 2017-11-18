Kelly Clarkson and Pink Slay Their Opening Performance at 2017 American Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson and Pink sure know how to open a show!
For the first time ever, the powerhouse singers came together for an epic opening performance at the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
"This year more than perhaps any other in recent history, we needed the power of music to help us heal, from hurricanes, wildfires, hate, hatred-fueled violence... 2017 was the year that tested our faith," Jamie Foxx began the show. "In these moments of crisis, heroes emerged. With us tonight, are some of our first responders, who ran towards the danger."
"As this year closes, we look forward to 2018," he continued. "Here to pay respect to all those affected by the events of the past year, are two of the world's most powerful voices coming together for the first time, Pink and Kelly Clarkson."
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Still Hasn't Met Pink Ahead of AMA Performance!
Pink took the stage first, belting out a beautiful rendition of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts," as Clarkson made her way onstage shortly after the first verse.
"'Cause everybody hurts," they sang, while heartbreaking black-and-white images displayed in the background. "Take comfort in your friends. And everybody hurts."
The performance was seemingly well-received by the crowd, including This Is Us star Justin Hartley and everyone's newest obsession, BTS.
Of course, the performance wouldn't be complete without the ladies hugging it out at the end.
When ET spoke with Clarkson ahead of the performance on Thursday, she revealed that she had actually never really spoken to Pink before this year's awards show.
"I think we met in passing, like, quickly on the Today show right after I won American Idol, like, 15 years ago [in 2002]," Clarkson explained. "But we didn't really talk. She was talking to Justin [Guarini] because they're both from Philly, and I guess went to the same school [Central Bucks]. So I didn't really get to talk to her then."
"I think, honestly, at the end of the day, even though we're different artists, at the core, we both love great singers, we both love soulful music," she continued. "She's branched out just like me, in like the singer-songwriter kinda country stuff or rock 'n' roll. We both love a lot of the same things."
"I think, too, just the level of respect that comes with that, the admiration. Even though we are different, we do have a lot of similarities," Clarkson added. "I've been really excited about doing this with her."
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Defends Blake Shelton's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor
Hear the latest on Clarkson in the video below.