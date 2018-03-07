Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce the Sex of Their Baby With Adorable Video

Chip and Joanna Gaines' fifth child will be a baby boy!

Chip announced the big news on Twitter on Wednesday, by retweeting a sweet video of him speaking with a little boy named Gage, whom he met at the Tim Tebow Foundation's golf event over the weekend.

“We’re just about to have another little baby because Uncle Chip lost his mind … I can’t think of a ‘D’ name," the Fixer Upper star tells Gage. "Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?”

He then lets the cat out of the bag.

"It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and [Joanna is] like, ’You are not calling that baby Dragon!’" he says with a smile. "Can you help me?”

"Is that a secret?" he also jokes. "I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter."

Chip and Joanna are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7. Joanna showed off her burgeoning belly bump while hanging out with her husband and Tebow at the gala supporting the athlete’s non-profit organization.

The happy couple announced that they are expecting back in January, just months after revealing that they are planning on ending their popular home improvement show after its fifth season, in part to spend more time with their kids.

