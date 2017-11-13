Chris Messina Talks ‘Satisfying,' 'Really Smart' Finale to ‘The Mindy Project' (Exclusive)
The Mindy Project fans might be getting the series finale they always wanted!
Chris Messina, who portrays Danny Castellano on the sitcom, opened up to ET at the 2017 American Cinematheque Awards about the beloved Hulu show’s upcoming final episode.
When asked whether Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) and Danny will finally work things out and get back together, he replied, “I don't want to spoil anything, but I think it's a satisfying ending and I don't want to spoil anything but I hope you enjoy it... I hope they love it. When I read the script, I thought it was a really smart way to end the show, and those guys are the best. Great writers, great actors, I'm going to miss them.”
The 43-year-old actor also acknowledged that his character has a few flaws. “He's been a jerk at times, and I understand people would be mad, but I like that he was a jerk cause we're jerk sometimes," he quipped. "We try our best and I think he's learned some lessons and hopefully they'll be happy with his newfound self -- but we'll see.”
Looking back on six seasons of The Mindy Project, Messina shared what first attracted him to playing the rough-around-the-edges doctor.
“The writing was incredible. I loved what they wrote for me, but I think to go every day to work and laugh was… what a gift," he said in praise of the show, adding, "And to be across from Mindy and Ike [Barinholtz] and Ed [Weeks] and Beth [Grant] and Xosha [Roquemore], I mean it's amazing.”
The Mindy Project series finale, “It Had to Be You,” airs Tuesday on Hulu.