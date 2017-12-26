Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas in the Desert With Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed a picture-perfect holiday celebration.

The happy couple took to social media on Christmas Day to share sweet snaps of their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, exploring an open road in the desert.

“A no filter Christmas,” Legend captioned a photo of Luna, who rocked an oversized red sweater with the words “Merry Christmas” written across the chest.

A no filter Christmas A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

Teigen also shared a few snaps, including an adorable close-up of Luna and a family photo.

Merry Christmas! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 25, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Last month, Teigen announced she’s pregnant with her second baby.

A source close to the family told ET at the time that Teigen is pregnant with a boy, and that she and Legend are thrilled to be welcoming another child.

"Chrissy and John are so excited to be having another baby -- and Luna is too!" the source said, adding that it hasn't been easy with Teigen's past struggles with infertility and postpartum depression. "She loves touching Chrissy's belly and 'talking' to the baby."

