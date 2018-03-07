Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Dog Puddy Dies

It's a sad day for Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend.

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing in a series of posts that their precious dog, Puddy, has died.

"Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing," Teigen shared. "10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."

"Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there," she continued. "It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything."

Another post was a video of Puddy sweetly licking the toes of Teigen and Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Luna. "I love you," the mother of one, soon to be two, captioned it. "I will miss you every day."

Naturally, Teigen, who's always joking around on social media, did find a way to make light of the tragic situation.

"Not many people know this but Puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa," she shared, accompanied with an adorable pic of the two dogs dressed as a bride and groom. "Yes, they were married."

In happier news, Teigen and Legend are gearing up for the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, due in June. ET spoke with the 39-year-old singer last month, where he discussed whether or not they've settled on a name.

"We haven't," he admitted. "We're very far off from it. And we're not going to decide until we see him."

