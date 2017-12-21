Chrissy Teigen Shares Too-Cute Video of Daughter Luna and Her Mini Food Truck

Luna is following in her mother's footsteps!

Chrissy Teigen shared an oh-so-cute Instagram video of her 1-year-old daughter playing with her mini toy food truck and giving her and husband John Legend snacks.

"She is in love with this food truck!" the Lip Sync Battle co-host wrote on Wednesday. In the clip, Luna is wearing light gray pants with a dark gray sweater that has a moon and stars on it. She excitedly gives her mom a plastic taco and then goes over to her famous dad for a taste of what he's having.

Meanwhile, on Luna's menu: Tacos, burgers, pizza, cookies and smoothies!

Teigen is currently pregnant with her second child. Earlier this month, Legend opened up about his hopes for Luna and the couple's second baby on the way.

"I want them [Luna and the new baby] to find what they're passionate about and commit to it," the "All of Me" singer expressed during an event for his LVE wine collection. "Whatever it is, I'll support them. I love when Luna plays around with the piano, and I love when she plays with her little toy microphone that my friend bought her for her birthday. I get excited when it looks like she's following in my footsteps."

"But she also is excited in the kitchen, when Chrissy is cooking and she has her own little play kitchen," he added.

