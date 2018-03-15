Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Luna Adorably Combing John Legend's Hair -- Watch!

John Legend gets stage ready with the help of his adorable little girl, Luna!

In a sweet video shared by Chrissy Teigen on Thursday, the couple's 1-year-old daughter, dressed in floral pajamas, stands behind her dad and combs his hair as he says "thank you" and "please."

"V helpful," Teigen captioned the too-cute clip. The "All of Me" singer also shared the sweet moment on his Instagram Stories. Titling the clip "Luna's Salon," he asks his little girl if she can comb his hair. She replies, "Yeah."

v helpful A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

Earlier this week, the family enjoyed a trip to Disneyland Hong Kong and took to social media to share snaps from their adventure. The Lip Sync Battle co-host, who is pregnant with her and Legend's second child, shared a picture of her holding Luna, wearing a Belle costume, while they rode on "It's a Small World."

my belle A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 10, 2018 at 4:55am PST

The trio will soon be welcoming a new addition to their family. The model is due to give birth to a baby boy in June. ET caught up with Teigen in January, where she opened up about Luna being excited to be a big sister and how protective she is of Legend.

Watch below to hear what she said.

