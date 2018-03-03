Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sonogram of Baby Boy

Who will Chrissy Teigen's son resemble more, her or John Legend?

The pregnant star can't really tell at the moment, despite sharing a sonogram picture of her baby boy to Twitter on Saturday. "Hello I’m a bebe boy kinda," Teigen captioned the sweet photo after her ultrasound.

Teigen and Legend, who announced their pregnancy in November, still have a few months to go before meeting their son. The 32-year-old model and cookbook author recently revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's due to give birth in June -- and that she and Legend are still stuck on a name.

hello I’m a bebe boy kinda pic.twitter.com/XQp1egUvKo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2018

"We haven't [picked a name]. We're very far off from it, and we're not going to decide until we see him," Legend confirmed to ET last month, but that doesn't mean they're not thinking about it.

Teigen opened up about expecting her second child to ET in January, revealing that she hopes their baby boy "is like John a lot."

"Baby Luna's more like me... and I realized I can be difficult," she laughed, admitting that it's hard to predict a baby's personality. "Sometimes they go rogue.This one might be like the mail man, we don't know."

