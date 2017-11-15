Chrissy Teigen's Dog Puddy Is Back Home After She Told Her Friends He Was 'Dying': 'I'm So Happy!'
Puddy is in recovery!
Chrissy Teigen took to Snapchat on Tuesday to give fans an update on her English Bulldog's health, after rushing him to the emergency vet on Sunday night.
"Puddy is doing okay!!" she wrote of her pet, who suffered heart failure. "The doggy gods have blessed us with hopefully many more bulldog days !!"
The 31-year-old model shared several other snaps of Puddy recovering at home -- including one of him laying by a bouquet of flowers sent by Kim Kardashian West and her daughter, North.
"When you tell your friends your dog is dying but he makes a comeback," she captioned an image of her holding a card which read, "I'm so sorry about Puddy."
