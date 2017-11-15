Christina & Tarek El Moussa Reflect on Bouncing Back From Low Point as 1-Year Anniversary of Split Approaches
Looks like Christina and Tarek El Moussa are feeling reflective about the upcoming one-year anniversary of their split.
The Flip or Flop stars publicly announced their separation last Dec. 12, though in court documents obtained by ET, their separation date is listed as May 23, 2016. On Tuesday, both Christina and Tarek shared messages on Instagram about coming back from a dark period in their lives.
Tarek, 36, shared a quote by J.K. Rowling, which reads, "Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."
"This quote really stood out to me," Tarek wrote. "We've all faced obstacles and for many, they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight....when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair."
EXCLUSIVE: Tarek El Moussa Opens Up About Divorce, Co-Parenting With Estranged Wife Christina
"Even though you can't see the light at the bottom, it still exists, and as time goes on that light starts to shine," he continued. "Once that light starts to shine, take the opportunity to reevaluate who you are and what you want to be. Take it as an opportunity to bounce back and be stronger than ever. In my opinion, rock bottom is an opportunity to start over and do it right!"
As for 34-year-old Christina, she let pastor and author David Crosby's words do the talking, sharing his quote about dealing with pain.
"You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life," the quote reads. "They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared. You may hold your head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do. To suffer, that is common to all. To suffer and still keep your composure, your faith, and your smile, that is remarkable. Pain will change you more profoundly than success or good fortune. Suffering shapes your perception of life, your values and priorities, and your goals and dreams. Your pain is changing you."
"Couldn't agree more. #keepthefaith," Christina captioned her post.
Christina and Tarek share two children together -- 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden -- and have stayed amicable when it comes to co-parenting. Last month, the exes spent Halloween together.
"Happy Halloween!! Kids come first for Tarek and Me (always)," Christina Instagrammed alongside a sweet family photo.
ET spoke with Christina in August, when she talked about co-parenting with Tarek.
"What doesn't work [when you want to] co-parent is to have all that animosity towards each other," she said. "Kids sense that, so Tarek and I will never say anything negative about each other to the kids, in front of the kids. I think that's so important. It's so important to still communicate and show [our] kids that we're still friends, that we'll always be a family. Whether that's sports events together, birthday parties. It just makes our kids feel more comfortable."
Christina El Moussa Ends Relationship With Boyfriend Doug Spedding
And the mom of two said she had no regrets over the breakup.
"I think that things happen for a reason and this is just what was best for us," she shared. "I think everything is as it should be."
Watch below: