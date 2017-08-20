EXCLUSIVE: Christina El Moussa on Moving Forward, Co-Parenting & How the Last Year Made Her a 'Better Person'

"We both have different qualities that we're good at. You know, I still focus on the design, he still focuses on finding the house. We both meet with the contractors. We're both totally involved in the whole process, so for us, when we got approached about continuing the show, we both decided it was what was best for both of us," she explained. "We're always going to continue to co-parent together and remain friends, so it's just something we're going to do in the future and we're both happy about it."

While they've decided to work together despite their marital strife, the former couple's relationship was a big part of the show for a lot of fans, and Christina said they haven't quite figured out how to address the split on the show just yet.

"We just started filming again and we're kind of working that out with production," she admitted. "I'm not exactly positive what we're going to do, but we both still film with the kids and it shows his new house in Newport and me here with kids and other things that we're both doing in our lives. So, it should be interesting."