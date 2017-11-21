Claire Foy & Matt Smith Glam Up For Their Final Red Carpet Premiere for ‘The Crown’

Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who play Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on The Crown, hit the red carpet for the show’s season two premiere in London on Tuesday.

The pair glammed up to promote their final season of the Netflix series, which will pick up its third season several years on from the events of season two, meaning Foy and Smith must be replaced by older actors.

“We had a wonderful time -- we’re into the ’60s, and there are some interesting story lines,” Smith told reporters, according to People. “You think you know the story, but you actually don’t know the story.”



“Season two is a difficult watch on some level because it touches on some difficult scenes for the family,” added the 35-year-old former Doctor Who star. “We’ve got the ’60s, we’ve got Princess Margaret on a motorbike, some troubles in their marriage -- which they’re trying to get through -- we’ve got a young Prince Philip and we learn about his story in his youth, which is compelling.”

Vanessa Kirby, who plays Princess Margaret, also made an appearance at the premiere, which took place at Odeon, Leicester Square.

Foy, who was rocking a high-neck, sleeveless sequined gown, will be replaced by Golden Globe winning actress Olivia Colman in season three of the show, which is reportedly the most expensive series on Netflix.

Foy, 33, recently told ET that she had been aware of Colman’s casting for months before being able to say anything.

"It was really cruel," she said. "I've known for a really long time and I've been excited for a really long time. We've spoken and I just think she's the most extraordinary actress and she's also an incredibly wonderful human being, so I just think it's great. It's amazing."

