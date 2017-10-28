Claire Foy Reveals Which 'Crown' Secret She Kept For Months: 'It Was Really Cruel!' (Exclusive)

Fans learned of Olivia Colman's casting as The Crown's next Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, but Claire Foy says she's known for "a long time."

ET's Carly Steel spoke with the 33-year-old actress at the 2017 BAFTA Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, where she opened up about relinquishing her crown.

"[I've known about Colman's casting for] months. It was really cruel," Foy confessed. "I've known for a really long time and I've been excited for a really long time. We've spoken and I just think she's the most extraordinary actress and she's also an incredibly wonderful human being, so i just think it's great. It's amazing."

"I just can't wait to see what she does with it," she raved. "The part's not mine -- it never was -- it goes on and lives on. So, I just can't think of anyone better."