'Code Black' Stars Reveal On-Set Snack Habits & Favorite Cheat Foods on New Episode of ET's 'Lets Get Crafty!'

"When I was on TheWest Wing, I did four years and never even knew where the craft services table was," Rob Lowe explained. "Because, I have a theory: On TV, you're either getting bigger, or you're getting fitter, but there's no [in between]. Watch your favorite shows, you'll know what I'm saying."

However, if he could eat anything he wanted from crafty without consequence, it would be pre-packaged cookies and cream cheese danishes. Unfortunately for Lowe, he's stuck eating fresh fruit.