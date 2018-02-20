Colton Haynes Reveals Mother Needs a Liver Transplant in Heartbreaking Post

Colton Haynes' mother is in need of a liver transplant.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to open up about his mother's declining health after she was diagnosed with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure.

"My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh. Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, 'The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.' She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital. That's my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong," Haynes wrote, adding that while her condition can be cured by a liver transplant, "she doesn't have that much time to wait."

"The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her," he continues. "So with that horrible news from 'Dr. Doom' (a name my mom came up for him) my family has set up steps to make mom comfortable."

"We set up in home hospice care so she can be home with her boyfriend, Gary, and her beloved cat, Fasa. Hospice care is covered by my moms insurance 100%. As well as nurses visits on a 'need be' basis. A personal in home nurse that can be there 24/7, however, is not covered and would need to be paid out of pocket," Haynes adds. "My siblings and family are spread out around the country and world. We've been taking turns flying out when we can to help but it's not enough. My brother wanted to do his part to help with the expense of hiring a full time nurse & guess what...the gofundme goal has been reached to pay for Amity Home Care in Hemet California!"

"Now that the goal has been reached...every single penny we raise over the goal from today on will be donated to the American Liver Foundation to help others who are going through this horrible disease. It would mean the world to my family & I if we could make a massive donation to this incredible organization. Thank y'all for listening & sending all the love to my beautiful momma," Haynes concludes, encouraging fans to donate to the GoFundMe page here.

Just a few months ago, Haynes was on cloud nine after marrying Jeff Leatham in a star-studded wedding in Palm Springs, California. See more in the video below.

