Colton Haynes Shares Tearful Jeff Leatham Wedding Video: Watch the Stunning Event!
Grab the tissues! More than a week after Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham tied the knot in front of friends and family in Palm Springs, the American Horror Story actor shared a moving video from his big day.
“I put up a really emotional but beautiful video up on my YouTube channel of @jeffleatham @ I walking down the aisle...if you have a tissue...it's a must watch :),” Haynes wrote on social media.
As a seemingly live rendition of James Arthur’s “Can I Be Him” played, Haynes walked down the aisle in tears, looking around at the stunning setting. Red roses covered the stage where the couple said their vows.
Haynes shared a laugh with his guests, wiping away tears and saying, “It’s so beautiful.”
His floral designer hubby had more fun with the emotional moment, hopping up the steps to join Haynes and saying, “Hi everybody!” as the crowd clapped.
The couple had 120 guests for their big day, including Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Bett Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson -- with Kris Jenner officiating the wedding.
