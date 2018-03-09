Common and Angela Rye Reportedly Break Up

Common and Angela Rye appear to have parted ways.

The 45-year-old singer and attorney/ CNN commentator have split, PageSix reports. Rye told the outlet in a statement on Thursday, "We have and will always be friends. He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living."

ET has reached out to Rye directly as well as to Common's rep.

Common and Rye had been dating since last summer, and their last public appearance together was at The Chi premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 3. In December, the two were also hand and hand at the CNN Heroes Gala in December.

Common and Rye did not attend last weekend's Oscars together, however. At the show, the artist did a powerful performance with Andra Day.

