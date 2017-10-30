Corey Feldman Explains Why He Wants $10 Million for Film That Will Reveal Names of Alleged Pedophiles

Corey Feldman is defending the millions of dollars he's asking for in order to make a feature film about the claims he's made about being abused as a child actor.

The Goonies star appeared on Monday's Today show and explained his motives behind launching an online campaign to raise $10 million for his movie. So far, he's received a little over $160,000.

When asked why he needs that much money to fund his project when film students make movies for much less, Feldman responded, "It’s not a documentary, it is a film. I want to make a feature film, which is why we need the budget that we need. There’s actors, there’s scripts, there’s special effects, visual effects."