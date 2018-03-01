Corinne Olympios Says Tori Spelling Seemed 'Distant' Prior to Police Being Called to Her House (Exclusive)

Corinne Olympios was hanging out with Tori Spelling just a day prior to police showing up to the 42-year-old actress' home after receiving a disturbance call.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum shared a video of the mother of five on her Instagram story and tells ET exclusively that the two spent time with each other for about an hour while filming an upcoming Facebook digital cooking show, Secrets in the Sauce, in Venice, California.

"This is the weirdest thing that's ever happened to me in my life," Olympios says. "The host of the show said [Tori] wanted to stay and hang out to meet me. We were kind of chatting, but she was kind of silent."

The 25-year-old reality star adds, "Overall she was sweet to me, and then she was joking about how she wanted to stick around, so [husband] Dean [McDermott] would be the one taking care of the baby a little bit longer."

Olympios says Spelling did ask to take a selfie with her, but appeared "a little tired."

"I was thinking, 'Well, she does have five kids.' She was saying it's stressful, it's a lot,” she recalls. “Someone was joking around with her like, 'Don't go home yet, say you're getting a manicure.' She was like, 'Oh my god, yeah right.'"

Olympios insists that the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was “very sweet and nice” to her, but at the same time was distant.

While at the taping, Spelling was given gifts for her kids, but Olympios says she "she kept dropping them [and] kept picking them up."

"[It was] like her mind was somewhere else," Olympios says, adding that Spelling gave her two hugs and said they should get together again.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that officials responded to a disturbance call at around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday at Spelling's home in Woodland Hills, California.

It is not yet known who notified police, but according to the dispatch message, they responded to a "female mental illness" call at the house.

ET has reached out to Spelling's reps.

Reporting by Lauren Zima.

RELATED CONTENT:

Police Sent to Tori Spelling's Home After Receiving a 'Female Mental Illness' Call

Tori Spelling Debuts Purple Hair During Family Outing With Her Kids

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott on How Baby No. 5 Saved Their Relationship: We Had to 'Start New'