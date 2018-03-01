Police Sent to Tori Spelling's Home After Receiving a 'Female Mental Illness' Call

Police were called out to the home of Tori Spelling's family in Woodland Hills, California, on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that they responded to a disturbance call at around 7:15 a.m.

As of 9:15 a.m. Pacific, officials from the LAPD's Topanga division were still dealing with the incident. It is not yet known who notified police. According to the dispatch message, authorities responded to a "female mental illness" call at the house.

Meanwhile, a source for TMZ reports that police were first sent out on Wednesday night to the residence by Spelling after she thought someone was breaking into the house. It was reportedly discovered that it was actually her husband, Dean McDermott, returning home.

Also on Wednesday, former Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios was hanging out with Spelling and featured her on her Instagram story.

ET has reached out to the reps of both Spelling and Olympios.

Story developing...

