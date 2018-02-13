Costume Designers Guild Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List!

The 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards kicked off Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design.

Hosted by Gina Rodriguez, the soiree brought together some of the most prominent names in Hollywood like Eva Longoria (with her burgeoning baby bump), Lily Tomlin, Mark Hamill and Tony Hale, among others. Kerry Washington received the Spotlight Award, Maggie Schpak was honored with the Distinguished Service Award, the Career Achievement Award went to Joanna Johnston and Guillermo del Toro was bestowed the Distinguished Collaborator trophy.

While we had a blast speaking with A-listers on the red carpet, inside the event, all eyes were on the night's nominated costume designers, who created the beloved looks we saw in films like I, Tonya, Wonder Woman and Get Out, and TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and Game of Thrones.

See the full list of winners below!

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Get Out – Nadine Haders

I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson -- WINNER

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips

Lady Bird – April Napier

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Melissa Toth

Excellence in Period Film

Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland

Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira -- WINNER

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Blade Runner 2049 – Renée April

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan

Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo

Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming -- WINNER

Excellence in Contemporary Television

American Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram

Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg

Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree -- WINNER

The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli

Excellence in Period Television

The Crown – Jane Petrie -- WINNER

Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich

Glow – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska

Stranger Things – Kim Wilcox

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton -- WINNER

Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester

Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm

Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Short Film Design

Assassin’s Creed: "I Am," Commercial – Patrik Milani

Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: "Tiny Dancer," Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz

Katy Perry: "Chained to the Rhythm," Music Video – B. Ăkerlund

Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film – Mindy Le Brock

P!NK: "Beautiful Trauma," Music Video – Kim Bowen -- WINNER

