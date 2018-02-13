Costume Designers Guild Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List!
The 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards kicked off Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, honoring the best in film, television and short-form costume design.
Hosted by Gina Rodriguez, the soiree brought together some of the most prominent names in Hollywood like Eva Longoria (with her burgeoning baby bump), Lily Tomlin, Mark Hamill and Tony Hale, among others. Kerry Washington received the Spotlight Award, Maggie Schpak was honored with the Distinguished Service Award, the Career Achievement Award went to Joanna Johnston and Guillermo del Toro was bestowed the Distinguished Collaborator trophy.
While we had a blast speaking with A-listers on the red carpet, inside the event, all eyes were on the night's nominated costume designers, who created the beloved looks we saw in films like I, Tonya, Wonder Woman and Get Out, and TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and Game of Thrones.
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Get Out – Nadine Haders
I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson -- WINNER
Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips
Lady Bird – April Napier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Melissa Toth
Excellence in Period Film
Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland
Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira -- WINNER
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Blade Runner 2049 – Renée April
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan
Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo
Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming -- WINNER
Excellence in Contemporary Television
American Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram
Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree -- WINNER
The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown – Jane Petrie -- WINNER
Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich
Glow – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska
Stranger Things – Kim Wilcox
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton -- WINNER
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Short Film Design
Assassin’s Creed: "I Am," Commercial – Patrik Milani
Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: "Tiny Dancer," Music Video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz
Katy Perry: "Chained to the Rhythm," Music Video – B. Ăkerlund
Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, Short Film – Mindy Le Brock
P!NK: "Beautiful Trauma," Music Video – Kim Bowen -- WINNER
