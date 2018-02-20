Eva Longoria Shows Off Growing Baby Bump at Costume Designers Guild Awards

Eva Longoria walked the red carpet at this year's Costume Designers Guild Awards where the mother-to-be looked simply radiant.

The Desperate Housewives alum was all smiles while posing for photos outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old actress -- who is currently expecting her first child with husband Jose "Pepe" Baston -- looked absolutely regal in a pale pink satin ensemble that accentuated her burgeoning baby bump.

According to reports, Longoria and Baston are preparing to welcome their bundle of joy sometime in the spring. The happy couple -- who tied the knot in May 2016 at a gorgeous ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico -- announced that they are expecting back in December. The actress and producer then showed off her baby bump for the first time while shopping in Miami, Florida two days before Christmas.

Longoria wasn't the only star who looked radiant at the CDGAs on Tuesday. The star's close friend Gina Rodriguez -- who Longoria worked with while directing an episode Jane the Virgin -- wore a low-cut semi-sheer black dress.

Scandal star Kerry Washington wowed in a sheer black and green gown adorned with pink floral embellishments.

Before making their way to the awards ceremony all three ladies posed for a sweet photo together.

Since announcing her baby news, Longoria has been sharing a ton of photos of her pregnancy journey to Instagram over the last few months, giving fans updates on her health and sharing some of her favorite prenatal workout regimens.

