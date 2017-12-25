Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump in Sheer Tank Top, Celebrates Christmas Eve With Husband and Olivia Munn

Eva Longoria baby bumped her way through Christmas Eve!



The mom-to-be's burgeoning belly was on display as she ran errands in Miami Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve. Joined by her friend Maria Bravo, Eva rocked a sheer black tank top with a striped sports bra and black leggings for a trip to Whole Foods. She accessorized with a baseball cap, sunglasses and a Chanel chain-strap purse worn around her waist.

Earlier in the day, the 42-year-old actress and her husband, Jose Baston, looked cute as could be as they did some shopping around Miami, including a peek into a Williams Sonoma store.



The two snuggled and walked arm-in-arm, even sneaking in a sweet kiss as they enjoyed the warm Florida temps.

Eva has been getting into the holiday spirit with some famous pals, including Olivia Munn. While they may not be having a white Christmas down in Florida, they certainly enjoyed a joyous daytime barbecue.



"Christmas in Miami🌴 When friends become family ❤️💚," Munn, 37, captioned an Instagram pic with Eva on Sunday.

For her official Christmas Eve celebrations later that night, Eva got all dolled up, posing in front of her glamorously decorated tree in a sparkly wrap dress that showed off a bit of cleavage.



"It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas!🎄 #NavidadModeOn," the Desperate Housewives alum wrote.

Eva is expecting her first child with Jose. Find out more in the video below.



