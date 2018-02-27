Country Singer Brett Young Engaged to Girlfriend Taylor Mills

Congratulations are in order for country crooner Brett Young!

The 36-year-old musician popped the question to his longtime love, Taylor Mills, ET can confirm.

Young took to Instagram on Monday to confirm the happy news. "SHE SAID YES!!!!" he wrote, alongside a photo of the two kissing. People was first to report the news

The big moment went down in Oxford, Mississippi, near where Young went to college at Ole Miss on a baseball scholarship.

“We met in Arizona while she was at school at ASU, and we will likely get married there, so I thought it would be romantic to propose where I went to school,” Young told People. “We were able to get a suite with a large covered patio and the hospitality staff at the hotel set it up while we were at dinner, so it was waiting for us when we got back.”

Young had a custom ring made and engraved with the couple’s initials before proposing to 31-year-old Mills, who he says was the inspiration for most of his debut, self-titled album.

In October, Young stopped by ET’s Certified Country, where he explained how the record evolved.

“I’m a songwriter first and I wanted so badly for there to be this consistent theme throughout the record,” he said. “As we tried to do that we started realizing that some of our favorite songs were getting left out. We finally decided, ‘This is the first time I’m introducing myself to the whole country music audience, [so] let’s make a record that shows them who I am as a person rather than trying and make this theme thread throughout the record.”

