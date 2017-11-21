'Dancing With the Stars' Crowns Season 25 Champion -- See Who Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy!

Stirling and Ballas kicked off the finale on Tuesday with a recreation of their Guilty Pleasures Night jive, and hit the stage performing a charming number set to Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go." When the pair first danced the number in Week 3, they got the highest scores of the night with a 27 out of 30. This time around the results were even better, and the couple earned a perfect 30.

For their second dance of the night, the pair performend an epic cha-cha/tango fusion set to "Hot2Touch"by Felix Jaehn that earned them another 30 out of 30.