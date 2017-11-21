'Dancing With the Stars' Crowns Season 25 Champion -- See Who Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy!
*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*
After 10 weeks of mind-blowing dances, emotional stories and shocking eliminations, Dancing With the Stars has crowned a new champion for season 25!
And the winning couple of DWTS is...
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold!
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas were the season's runner-ups, while Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson came in third.
Stirling and Ballas kicked off the finale on Tuesday with a recreation of their Guilty Pleasures Night jive, and hit the stage performing a charming number set to Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go." When the pair first danced the number in Week 3, they got the highest scores of the night with a 27 out of 30. This time around the results were even better, and the couple earned a perfect 30.
For their second dance of the night, the pair performend an epic cha-cha/tango fusion set to "Hot2Touch"by Felix Jaehn that earned them another 30 out of 30.
Muniz and Carson -- who came into the finals as the underdogs after being in jeopardy multiple times throughout the season -- performed two dances on Tuesday's finale.
They kicked things off with a Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides-themed Argentine tango set to "Angelica" by Rodrigo y Gabriela, a recreation of their near-perfect Disney Week routine, which earned them a 29 out of 30. This time, the scores were flawless and they earned a 30.
Muniz and Carson's second dance of the night was a foxtrot/tango fusion set to "Without You" by Avicii. While Carrie Ann Inaba was effusive with her praise, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman weren't as convinced, and the couple earned a 28.
Fisher and Arnold's first dance of the finale was a recreation of their Latin Night performance. The two pulled off an incredible samba set to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin & Willy William. The number earned the a 24 out of 30 the first time around, but a perfect 30 this week.
The pair then performed what might have been their best dance of the season with their salsa/paso doble fusion -- set to "Kill the Lights" by Alex Newell, Jess Glynne & DJ Cassidy with Nile Rodgers -- that, without surprise, earned them their second perfect score of the night.
Check out the video below for a look at some of the greatest moments from the first night of the DWTS two-night season 25 finals.
