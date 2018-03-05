'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Throws Sweet Birthday Party for Ailing Father-in-Law

Witney Carson is spending time with her beloved family.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing pics from the birthday party she and her husband, Carson McAllister, threw for her father-in-law, Kevin McAllister, who has been battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

"Celebrating Kevin's birthday today!" Witney wrote over a photo of Kevin, all cuddled up next to the youngest members of their family. "57!!!!"

Another snap, adorned with hand-drawn hearts by Witney, showed Carson carrying his father to another room.

Earlier this week, Witney shared a heartbreaking update on Kevin's health via Instagram Stories. "We are devastated to share that Kevin's body is no longer able to tolerate treatment," she revealed. "He's on hospice and we are just cherishing every moment we have with him. Thank you for all the prayers."

She continued, "As unbearable as this is, we are thankful for the time we have had with him and know God needs him in heaven."

The 24-year-old dancer announced last December that she was pulling out of the DWTS winter tour to be by her husband and family's side during this tumultuous time. Hear more in the video below.

