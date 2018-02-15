David Spade Got So High He Confused Ellen DeGeneres for Justin Bieber at Her Birthday Party

David Spade had one heck of a time at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash -- even though he confused her for Justin Bieber for most of the night.

During his Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Spade raved about the talk show host's recent star-studded 60th birthday party, where celebrities were "packed in there like sardines" -- and where he was offered a hit of "medical marijuana" that he'll never forget.

"I was already drunk, because it was nighttime," Spade joked of his condition when the party started. "So I already came in a little hot."

From there, he schmoozed with the likes of French Montana and Sean "Diddy" Combs, whom he said offered him some weed. "I go, 'Yeah, man. Pass it over,'" Spade recalled. "I take the biggest hit and I cough maybe 40 minutes."

"Everything's cool for a second and then it hit me... I was starting to space out a bit, because I was sort of in a half coma, and things are moving. It was a bit of a matrix," he revealed. "Then I see Oprah [Winfrey] and I think, 'I should talk to Oprah!'"

Luckily for Spade, he came to his senses enough to realize his conversation with Winfrey was best saved for another time. "I went through and I didn't really bother anyone else. I think [Leonardo] DiCaprio got away with a fist bump," he shared.

While the actor said he eventually got home OK, amid all the excitement, he didn't stop to talk to DeGeneres, who was in stitches on Thursday's show listening to his story.

"I did see you. In fairness, I thought you were Justin Bieber for the first half hour. But it's only because of your haircut. You look great," he said with a laugh, explaining that he didn't want to steal her away, Bachelor-style, from Bradley Cooper. "So I just left you alone, but it never sort of swung around."

"It's like the Oscars," Spade said. "You see people you don't see in real life."

See more on DeGeneres' big party in the video below.

