Dean Unglert & Lesley Murphy Reveal What They Love About Each Other After 'Bachelor Winter Games' (Exclusive)

Bachelor Winter Games has only aired its first episode -- but it clearly worked out well for Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy!

Fans watched the two strike up a romance on night one of the show, which filmed in Manchester, Vermont, in December. ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the couple in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where they revealed that two months after production ended, they couldn't be more smitten.

"I didn't know much about Dean," confessed Murphy, who said she didn't watch him on Bachelor in Paradiseor Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. "I saw his cute little face and those big blue eyes and it just went from there."

"And then talk started coming, and I heard more and more about this reputation of Paradise," she said. "But I'm not one to take on other people's opinions for my own, and I just wanted to make mine. So you'll see mine play out on screen."

Unglert did develop a reputation after stringing along both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard on Paradise, and was even named the show's biggest "f**kboy" by his castmates. This time around, however, Unglert set his sights on Murphy -- and Murphy only.

"There were no love triangles this season," Murphy insisted.

"She made well sure of that," Unglert said with a laugh, before addressing whether he found redemption on Winter Games. "I don't like the word redemption because I didn't go on the show to be like, 'I had a negative experience on Bachelor in Paradise. I'm going to have a positive experience on Winter Games.' It was just more of taking lessons I learned on Paradise and putting them into effect on Winter Games."

"It was great. I had a blast, met some incredible people," added Unglert, who said he hasn't spoken with Schulman. "It was a good experience."

Unglert may not have classified his Winter Games story as one of redemption, but according to Murphy, fans will definitely see a different side to him.

"I like that when we hold hands, he makes me feel very comfortable, and I like how he treats other people," she said. "He treats other people with a lot of kindness and respect and that's very different from how a lot of people knew him on Paradise."

And though Unglert didn't know anything about Murphy or her story before meeting her -- "I just know that she has big, beautiful, meatball eyes," he gushed -- he thinks fans will fall in love with her story. The blonde beauty, who appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor in 2013, has since had a double mastectomy after discovering she had the BRCA2 gene.

"She's a very courageous person. She's strong, and that's first and foremost what attracted me to her," Unglert said. "Of course she's beautiful, and if you want to talk about someone who's kind to everyone, it's her! It's kind of annoying when we go places and she literally makes friends with every single person we meet."

"[She has] a lot of endearing qualities like that, and I'm excited for you guys to see that unfold," he continued. "Oh, and she's super hot, too!"

As for how the rest of the cast fared on Winter Games, Murphy, who previously told ET that the show ends with four couples (one international), revealed that Ben Higgins "probably" left disappointed after failing to find love. But there might be good news for Ashley Iaconetti, who spent much of the show's premiere crying over Kevin.

"The nice thing about Ashley I in that situation is she's got a big heart, so she falls quickly, and I think having friends like myself, Luke [Pell], Ben all there, we were able to temper her emotions a bit, let her move a bit slowly," he revealed. "I think it worked in her favor this time around."

Winter Games returns Thursday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 20, before holding its finale on Thursday, Feb. 22.

