Demi Lovato Belts 'I Believe' in New 'Wrinkle in Time' Music Video With DJ Khaled -- Watch!

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled believe in themselves.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and "I'm the One" producer released the music video for "I Believe" on Friday, their collaboration off the newly released soundtrack for A Wrinkle in Time, the Disney movie starring Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, and directed by Ava Duvernay.

The three-and-a-half minute video cuts mostly between shots of Demi on the mystical-looking rolling green hills aesthetic that color much of the movie, snippets from the movie itself, and futuristic-esque dancing shots.

"Today, I saw a rainbow in the rain," Demi sings during the hook. "It told me I could do anything, if I believe, I believe I believe in me."

Khaled, meanwhile, shows up mostly at the beginning and end of the video, sticking to his tried-and-true formula of self-affirming platitudes, such as "Best thing I ever did was believe in me" and "When times got hard, I got harder."

Check out the music video for yourself below.

A Wrinkle in Time is in theaters now.

Watch the video below to go inside the star-studded world premiere.

RELATED CONTENT:

'A Wrinkle in Time' Screenwriter Reveals Why a Beloved Character Was Cut From the Film (Exclusive)

'A Wrinkle in Time' Star Storm Reid Reveals Her New Life Motto From Oprah Winfrey

Why Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon Were Right for 'A Wrinkle in Time' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery