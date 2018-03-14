Demi Lovato Celebrates Six Years of Sobriety With Inspiring Tweet: 'It Is Possible'

Demi Lovato is celebrating a truly meaningful anniversary.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, who has been very open about her past struggle with substance abuse and self-harm, took to Twitter on Wednesday to open up about her on-going sobriety journey.

Lovato commemorated an important milestone in her recovery by sharing with her fans that she's "just officially turned 6 years sober."

"So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," Lovato wrote, ending her tweet with a prayer hands emoji.

The touching tweet elicited an outpouring of support from her fans, thanking Lovato for inspiring them to seek help and stay sober as well.

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

Last week, the 25-year-old singer opened up in an interview with Billboard about how her experiences as a celebrity have presented some real challenges to her sobriety – especially her time at the 2016 Met Gala.

"I had a terrible experience," Lovato recalls. "This one celebrity was a complete b**ch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."

To combat the temptation, Lovato left the event and headed straight to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on -- millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting," she adds. "And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala."

ET caught up with Lovato in March 2017, where she opened up about what motivates her to fight her vices and stay emotionally healthy.

"What keeps me on this path is there's a drive that I have to stay sober because I know that my life depends on it," she reflected. "If I would have continued down that road, I don't know if I'd be here today."

Check out the video below to hear more from the Confident artist.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Celebrates 4-Year Sobriety Anniversary: 'Anything Is Possible'

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Talks Sobriety, Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims: ‘I’m Just Grateful to Be Alive’

Demi Lovato Helps Friends Get Engaged at Her LA Concert

Related Gallery