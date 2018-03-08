Demi Lovato Says She Left the ‘Cliquey’ 2016 Met Gala to Go to an AA Meeting

Demi Lovato is a superstar, but that doesn’t mean she always loves the glamorous life of an A-lister.

The 25-year-old singer has been candid about her struggles with self-image and sobriety in recent years, and in a new interview with Billboard, she opens up about one night that truly tested her resolve: the 2016 Met Gala.

“I had a terrible experience,” Lovato recalls. “This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

Lovato says she texted her manager from the event and went straight to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on -- millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” she adds. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala -- fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d**k.”

Being brutally honest about her sobriety and her struggles in the spotlight, Lovato explains, is one way of holding herself “accountable.”

“When I started talking about my sobriety -- I can never be seen at a club getting wasted,” she notes. “If I relapse, it shows my fans it’s OK to relapse. And I can’t do that.”

The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress is also reaching out to her fans through her recently-launched Tell Me You Love Me tour, providing free counseling sessions centered on mental health and wellness, led by CAST Centers founder Mike Bayer, before each show. At the kickoff show in San Diego last week, she even brought several students who survived the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on stage to help raise funds for their mental health resources.

"We thought, 'What an incredible opportunity it would be for them for healing,’” Lovato told ET after the powerful show. "I wanted to help out them and their community, and a lot of them aren't getting the help they need, because there's not enough guidance counselors."



Lovato isn't shy about speaking out when it comes to other important issues as well, including gun control.

“There’s way too many shootings happening in this country,” she tells Billboard. “I’m pro-gun control... There are certain pop stars who don’t speak out politically, and they have more fans. But I’d rather speak up for the things I believe in than just be dismissive of the issues going on in our country.”

See more on the singer’s ongoing tour in the video below.

