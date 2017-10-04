Demi Lovato Reacts to Rumors That Her Song 'Ruin the Friendship' Is About Nick Jonas
Does Demi Lovato want to ruin her friendship with Nick Jonas? The 25-year-old pop star sparked more hookup rumors with her longtime pal when her new album Tell Me You Love Me dropped last month, featuring her sexy new song, “Ruin the Friendship.”
So when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday, the lighthearted host decided to ask her about the speculation.
Noting that Lovato prides herself on being “so honest,” DeGeneres asked if she wrote the song about Jonas.
Though amused by the question, the GRAMMY nominee replied, “Something that I will always keep to myself is who my songs are about.”
Later in the interview, DeGeneres asked Lovato how she felt about her.
“Ellen, I wanna ruin the friendship with you. ‘Ruin the Friendship’ is the title of the song we were talking about earlier,” she explained. “It’s a good song, it’s a good thing! It means I’m secretly in love with you.”
Lovato and Jonas first met when they co-starred in the 2008 Disney Channel movie, Camp Rock. The “Confident” songstress went on to briefly date Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, and has remained good friends with both brothers.
In 2016 she went on tour with Nick in the Future Now Tour and has talked multiple times about how they’re just friends.
The pair appeared on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in 2016 where Lovato scoffed when Corden asked if they’d ever hooked up.
"I don’t know if you notice, but I kind of go for older guys," she quipped at the time.
For more from Lovato, watch the clip below!