Demi Lovato Reacts to Rumors That Her Song 'Ruin the Friendship' Is About Nick Jonas

Does Demi Lovato want to ruin her friendship with Nick Jonas? The 25-year-old pop star sparked more hookup rumors with her longtime pal when her new album Tell Me You Love Me dropped last month, featuring her sexy new song, “Ruin the Friendship.”

So when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday, the lighthearted host decided to ask her about the speculation.

Noting that Lovato prides herself on being “so honest,” DeGeneres asked if she wrote the song about Jonas.