Demi Lovato Rocks 2017 AMAs Red Carpet With History-Making Transgender Politician Danica Roem: Pics!

Demi Lovato made a statement in more ways than one at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night! The 25-year-old singer destroyed the stage with her hater-renouncing performance of “Sorry Not Sorry.”

But before she shut down the show, Lovato took a stance on the red carpet, bringing Danica Roem as her date. Roem made history earlier this month in Virginia by becoming the first transgender legislator.