Demi Lovato Says She’s Normally the First One to Make a Move in Dating

Demi Lovato’s not here to play games!

The 25-year-old singer covered the April issue of InStyle looking strong and powerful in a scarlet red dress and showing off her jujitsu moves.

Lovato got candid about her dating life following her split from ex Wilmer Valderrama after six years together.

“I’m not suffering because I’m alone,” she told the magazine. “There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want.

One way in which Lovato has changed is her willingness to date both males and females.

“I’m very fluid, and I think love is love,” she explained. “You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”

And she’s not shy about being the alpha in the relationship. In addition to opening up about online dating in her recent YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato also told InStyle, “I’m normally the first one to make the move. I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram.”

While she’s all about having fun, Lovato also loves her work as an activist, speaking out about mental health, eating disorders, and her sobriety.

“You have to use your voice for good. That’s what I think a lot of people are starting to do. I didn’t have anybody who was doing that when I was younger,” Lovato said. “I grew up in the era of really, really skinny celebrities. That was the look. And it was cool to be seen partying. Drugs were glamorized, and when I was 12 or 13, nobody [I looked up to] was talking about mental illness. Nobody was talking about eating disorders. Nobody was talking about cutting. I wanted somebody for my little sister to look up to. I took on that role because I knew it was important.”

And though she’s been sober from drugs and alcohol for years, she’s also conscious of being around triggers. She noted that she can’t watch shows like Narcos or Breaking Bad, saying, ““Weed doesn’t bother me, but if I see coke or pills or even needles, it just puts them in my brain, and I don’t need to see that.”

Lovato feels a lot of responsibility toward her fans, who often come to her with their own struggles.

“They’re very emotional. A lot of times people use that opportunity to dump their problems on me because they don’t know who else to talk to,” Lovato said of her meet and greets. “They show me their cuts. I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘I was going to kill myself until I got this meet and greet.’ And you’re just like, ‘What?’ Sometimes I’ll meditate afterwards. Sometimes I’ll just kind of breathe. I used to sage myself. It’s very heavy.”

The former Disney star recently kicked off her latest tour. She spoke exclusively with ET’s Keltie Knight about taking the stage ahead of her first performance. Watch the clip below for more!

