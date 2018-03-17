Demi Lovato Tears Up On Stage While Emotionally Reflecting on Six Years of Sobriety -- Watch

Demi Lovato is six years stronger.

The Tell Me You Love Me singer teared up on-stage at her New York City show on Friday night, after tourmates DJ Khaled and Khelani surprised her during her set, to wish her a happy six years of sobriety.

"What you've overcome through trials and tribulations, through dark clouds," Khaled told his friend and collaborator, "You found the sunshine, and now the sun is shining on you forever."

"I'm so, so, so, so proud of you, and honored to know you," Khelani added.

After the two excited, Lovato got emotional while addressing her fans, who had begun chanting her name.

"Kehlani and DJ Khaled thank you so much," the 25-year-old singer said. "That was so inspirational and so powerful and so meaningful."

Lovato then, through tears walked fans through her sobriety journey.

"Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car," she recalled. "I remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute, this is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.' So I took a look at my life, and I said, 'Something has to change. Something has to change, I've gotta get sober' -- so I did."

"The reason I became so open about my story, is I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help, and I want you to know that it's ok," she continued, to cheers from the audience. "Mental health is something is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it."

I feel weak everytime Demi cries 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/8RZlZ4cxyg — zhania (@lovathiccs) March 17, 2018

After her remarks, Lovato went into a gripping rendition of her song "Warrior," which deals with painful memories from her past. Lovato has penned songs about her troubled past family life before, some of it surrounding her late father Patrick -- who died in 2013 -- someone Lovato has referred to as "abusive" in the past.

Watch her performance below.

Demi Lovato performing “Warrior” at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY - March 16th #TMYLMTourBrooklynpic.twitter.com/j6AODw92rG — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 17, 2018

So inspiring to see Lovato working through her personal struggles and hopefully inspiring those who look up to her to do the same.

One emotional rock for Lovato through her struggles has been her mom, Dianna Hart. On Saturday, Lovato shared a sweet photo to Instagram hugging her mom, with the caption, "I love my momma so much #myhero."

"So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," Lovato tweeted on Wednesday, celebrating her sixth sober birthday.

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

ET spoke with Lovato just after she reached five years sober, last March, where she opened up about her life depending on keeping clean.

"What keeps me on this path is there's a drive that I have to stay sober because I know that my life depends on it," she reflected. "If I would have continued down that road, I don't know if I'd be here today."

