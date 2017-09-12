Derek and Hannah Jeter Step Out for First Date Night Since Welcoming Their Baby Girl -- Pic!

Every new parent needs a date night!

Baseball star Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, stepped out for an evening in New York City on Monday.

Holding hands, the cute couple was spotted leaving Italian hot spot Carbone in their first public sighting together since welcoming their daughter, Bella Raine.

Hannah, 27, looked fabulous in a navy blouse and jeans, while the 43-year-old retired baseball pro rocked black pants and a plaid, black-and-blue shirt.

The couple tied the knot in July 2016 and announced they were expecting their first child in February.

Shortly after sharing the joyous news, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah told ET that she wasn’t too concerned about body changes caused by the pregnancy.

"I'm just so happy right now,” she said. “I'm sure, just like every woman, after you give birth, you're gonna be self-conscious and get back [in] shape, or just what you're comfortable with, but I'll cross that bridge when I come to it.”

