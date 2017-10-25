Devon Sawa Reveals the Surprising Reason He Was Cast in Eminem's Iconic 'Stan' Video

When Eminem dropped "Stan" in 2000 -- the third single off his Diamond-certified Marshall Mathers LP -- no one had any idea that the song would go on to change the world of music and pop culture forever.

The intense track -- a first-person account of an obsessed fan of the rapper's, who emulates his looks and lifestyle in an attempt to impress Eminem from afar -- plays out in increasingly horrifying installments, as "Stan's" fan letters document his decent into a maniacal infatuation. (Nowadays, the term "stan" has become a part of the cultural lexicon, used to denote a passionate or dedicated fan -- though in much more lighthearted context. The new definition was recently added to the Oxford English Dictionary.)