Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan' Pushed Back to 2020

Disney has pushed back the release date of its live-action Mulan reboot by more than a year.



The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 2 but has been moved to March 27, 2020, Variety reported on Wednesday. ET has reached out to Walt Disney Studios for comment.

Last November, Chinese singer-actress Liu Yifei (aka Crystal Liu) was revealed to be cast as Mulan. Niki Caro, who most recently helmed The Zookeeper's Wife, will direct.

News of Mulan's delayed release date follows Disney's decision earlier int he day to up the release of Avengers: Infinity War by one week, following Robert Downey Jr.'s casual request to the studio to let him see the film early. The film will now debut on April 27 instead of May 4.

In an interview with ET last year, the original Mulan, Ming-Na Wen, revealed that she was having "conversations" about having a role in the live-action remake.

"I know the fans really want it and love it. And some of them even go, 'Well, why don’t you just play Mulan?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, if it's Mulan: The Later Years,'" the 53-year-old actress said with a laugh.

