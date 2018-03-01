Robert Downey Jr. Convinces Marvel to Move 'Avengers: Infinity War' Up 1 Full Week!

Avengers: Infinity War fans are in for a real treat.

Thanks to Robert Downey Jr., the movie's release date has officially been moved up a full week. Originally scheduled for release on May 4, the film will now premiere on April 27.

It all started on Thursday when Marvel Studios tweeted, "On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th?" accompanied with a gif of Downey in character as Tony Stark (aka Iron Man).

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

In what was likely a pre-planned Twitter exchange, Downey Jr. replied, "Any chance I could see it earlier?" to which Marvel responded, "Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How's April 27th?"

"Great," the 52-year-old actor said. "With friends?"

This is when the conversation really started to become epic.

"You mean these friends?" Marvel tweeted back, tagging Downey Jr.'s Infinity War co-stars, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon).

When Downey Jr. then proposed the idea of instead showing it to "the entire world," Marvel took his suggestion and made the new release date official.

"That’s a FANTASTIC idea!" the tweet read. "Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th."

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.



Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Thank you, Iron Man!!!!!

You guys wanted it. You got it. See you there April 27th. pic.twitter.com/DsllNH2ko6 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

ET exclusively spoke with a few Infinity War cast members last month, where they opened up about Marvel's biggest team-up yet. "The world expanded, which is why it's called the Marvel Universe," joked Gurira, who also stars in Black Panther. "You felt like suddenly, Oh! This is the universe! You felt that universe the second you walked on that set."

"[Infinity War] was a lot more people [than Black Panther]," she continued. "It was a different world of people...It was very interesting to come on set and there's this whole other world of people that you see on the big screen a lot, and now you're about to work with them and that was pretty awesome."

Of course, one of the best parts about working with such a giant cast is feeling supported in past and present films. When ET spoke with Evans at a press day for his Broadway play, Lobby Hero, last month, he couldn't stop praising Boseman for his performance in Black Panther.

