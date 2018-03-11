Does Taylor Swift Shout Out Boyfriend Joe Alwyn in 'Delicate' Video Easter Egg?

Taylor Swift debuted the music video for "Delicate" during Sunday night's iHeartRadio Awards -- and in it there is apparently a coy shout out to her current beau, British actor Joe Alwyn.

In the video, the 28-year-old singer plays a starlet who, after realizing she is invisible, uses her freedom to dance unabashedly through the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

The video follows the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer from a swanky hotel to the subway and eventually to rain-drenched streets, and includes a few Easter eggs for eagle-eyed viewers.

At around 3:15, graffiti in the background reads "Echoes of your footsteps," which is a lyric from the song. And a few seconds later, a sign reading "Joe's Deli" is shown.

You can see for yourself in the video.



Although Swift has been romantically linked with Alwyn for almost a year, their relationship has been much more private than with her previous beaus.

Earlier this week, the couple made a rare outing in public together, heading for the hiking trails in Malibu, California.

