Taylor Swift Drops Magical 'Delicate' Music Video -- Watch!

Taylor Swift's new music video is here!

The 28-year-old singer premiered her "Delicate" music video during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards broadcast on Sunday, while accepting her award for Female Artist .

The video features Swift playing an A-list starlet, who can't take two steps without the attention of her security team or legion of fans. However, when she magically turns invisible, she gets to live the life she's been longing for, dancing around her hotel and the subway without anyone taking notice.

ET has learned that "Delicate" was filmed over two nights in downtown Los Angeles and featured historic landmarks such as the Los Angeles Theatre and Biltmore Hotel.

The clip also features a sly nod to Swift's beau, Joe Alwyn, as she dances down a city street, past a sign for "Joe's Deli."

The single, off her latest album Reputation, talks about a special someone that she can't seem to get off her mind.

"Sometimes I wonder when you sleep/Are you ever dreaming of me?/Sometimes when I look into your eyes/I pretend you're mine, all the damn time/'Cause I like you," she sings. "Is it cool that I said all that?/Is it chill that you're in my head?/'Cause I know that it's delicate."

Swift previously teased the video on her Instagram with a handwritten note about when the clip would drop.

Earlier this week, the GRAMMY winner was spotted on a romantic hike with Alywn in Malibu, California.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer rocked a pair of black running shorts, a dark gray tank top and a black hoodie tied around her waist and held on to her beau's arm as they neared the end of the trail.

The couple has been going steady since last May and only spotted together a handful of times. See more of their cute hiking date in the video below.

