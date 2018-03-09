Taylor Swift Steps Out for Romantic Hike With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn -- See the Pic!

Couples that sweat together, stay together.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday, as the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic hike in Malibu, California.

Swift, 28, looked comfortable and cute in a pair of black running shorts, a dark gray tank top and a black hoodie tied around her waist. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer kept Alwyn -- coincidentally wearing dark jeans and Nikes (a lyric from her song, "Delicate," which gets a music video this weekend) -- close throughout the hike. Swift was snapped holding on to his arm as they neared the end of the trail.

Splash News

Taylor Swift going out with Joe in public while he’s wearing dark jeans and Nike is the only promo Delicate will get. 💁 pic.twitter.com/sbXAS7YeOf — Nikka♐ (@FreakkNickk) March 9, 2018

Plot twist: @taylorswift13 has Joe as her love interest in ‘Delicate’ music video! pic.twitter.com/fWCxyv1pp8 — nellie (@dobswiftie) March 7, 2018

Though Swift and Alwyn have been romantically linked since last May, they've only been spotted together a handful of times. Alwyn was photographed supporting his girlfriend after her performance at Jingle Ball in New York City in December, where she took the stage with her friend, Ed Sheeran.

The "Shape of You" singer is a big fan of Alwyn, raving about him in an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in October.

"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," Sheeran said. "[Swift and I are] in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well."

See more on Swift's new romance in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Rocks Jingle Bell Ball in London, Dances With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn to Ed Sheeran: Watch!

Taylor Swift Holds Hands With Joe Alwyn While Heading Home From Jingle Ball -- See the Sweet Pic!

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Lands Prada Campaign -- See the Pics!