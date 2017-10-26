Ed Sheeran Praises Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn: He's a 'Really Good Dude'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has the stamp of approval from her longtime pal, Ed Sheeran.
Sheeran was asked about Alwyn during a new interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, and the "Perfect" singer had nothing but good things to say about the handsome British actor.
"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," Sheeran said.
He also implied that Swift has been to England frequently to visit Alwyn.
"We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well," Sheeran said of Swift.
As for Swift's highly anticipated new album, Reputation, Sheeran is clearly a fan.
"I think the songs are great," he said. "I think the visuals ... she’s really putting everything into the visuals as well, the visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album."
While Swift has kept her romance with Alwyn super private, she has hinted at their relationship in her new songs. Swift liked a fan post on Tumblr claiming her new single, "Gorgeous," is about Alwyn, and Swifties have also been speculating that "Ready for It?" is also about her new love. Swift is debuting the futuristic music video for "Ready for It?" on Thursday night.
