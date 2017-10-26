Ed Sheeran Praises Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn: He's a 'Really Good Dude'

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has the stamp of approval from her longtime pal, Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran was asked about Alwyn during a new interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, and the "Perfect" singer had nothing but good things to say about the handsome British actor.

"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," Sheeran said.

He also implied that Swift has been to England frequently to visit Alwyn.

