Dolly Parton Says Original '9 to 5' Cast Is All in for a Sequel: 'We'd Love to Do It'

Dolly Parton is getting fans very excited for a potential and long-awaited sequel to the 1980 comedy classic, 9 to 5.

The country music legend sat down with ABC News' Nightline on Thursday, where she revealed that she and her 9 to 5 co-stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, have frequently entertained the idea of revisiting their beloved characters. In fact, she believes that the cultural climate in America today is the perfect backdrop to tell a new story.

"All these years we've talked about doing a sequel to 9 to 5, but it never made any real sense," Parton shared. "Until just recently [with] all the equal work for equal pay and all the harassment in the workplace [backlash] -- we decided that we are going to try to do another one."

And they aren't just talking about it as a possibility. "We're trying to get the script and all that. Everybody is very interested, and we've all agreed that we'd love to do it, if it's right," she revealed.

20th Century Fox has not officially confirmed that a sequel (or reboot) is in the works, but Parton said she's already heard some story ideas that she loves.

"They presented with me an idea the other day and I said, 'Yes,'" the 72-year-old singer explained. "This new idea [is] going to bring some new girls in… and they're gonna find us, the old characters. We've all come up with a business of our own. So, they come to find us just to get some input."

Last year, the 9 to 5 cast reunited at the 2017 Emmys, where the three legendary actresses took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, using the moment to make a strong political statement about President Donald Trump.

"Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Fonda said.

"And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Tomlin added, prompting huge cheers from the audience. Check out the video below to hear more.

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with Parton last September after the reunion, and the country crooner had very similar sentiments then about a possible 9 to 5 reboot.



"There are jokes now to do a remake of 9 to 5. [It] would be more like 95 cuz we're a little too [old]. It'd be like the good, the bad and the ugly... Actually, we've held up well," Parton said. "Look [at] Will and Grace -- they're doing it again, so we could be older women going back to where things have changed..."



For more on that epic Emmys moment, watch the video below.

