Drake Channels Eleven In Backstage Photos With Millie Bobby Brown
Drake has traveled across the world, but this time, things really got turned Upside Down.
The 31-year-old rapper met Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown while on tour in Australia on Friday, and posted the pictures to prove it.
"Hawkins Very Own," Drake captioned a shot of himself and Brown channeling Eleven.
Brown also posted a picture to her Instagram, captioning the snap, "this guy... ❤️."
The 13-year-old actress has got some rapping skills herself, recapping season one of Stranger Things in an epic performance on The Tonight Show:
