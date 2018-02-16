Drake Gives Away $1 Million in New 'God's Plan' Video -- Watch!

"Don't tell the label..."

That's from the opening title cards of Drake's new "God's Plan" music video, a culmination of the Toronto artist's recent string of good deeds -- from donating $50,000 to a women's shelter to picking up the tab for all shoppers in a supermarket and more -- totaling nearly $1 million of goodwill from Drake to the community!

"The budget for this video was $996,631.90," the video begins. "We gave it all away."

Directed by Karena Evans and produced by fellow Torontonian Director X, who has notably worked with Drake before, as well as many artists including Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna, the video follows Drake as he beams and brings smiles to bystanders all over the place -- as well as giving us some "Hotline Bling-esque" dance moves inside the University of Miami's Shalala Student Center.

Oh, and there was also a huge dance party.

More of the artist's good deeds included donating $25,000 to Miami Senior High School, and promising to buy students uniforms designed by his clothing label. He also gave University of Miami student Destiny James a $50,000 scholarship and gave homeless shelter Lotus Village in Overtown a $50,000 check. He also gave $150 Target gift cards to all 130 women at the shelter, and toys and games to all 140 kids.

Thanks, Drake!

