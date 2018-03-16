Drew Barrymore Talks Losing 20 Pounds and What Makes Her Feel 'More Alive'

Drew Barrymore has slimmed down significantly since taking on the role of a flesh-eating zombie in the Santa Clarita Diet.

The 43-year-old actress chatted with the Today show during a set visit of her Netflix comedy -- which returns for a second season on March 23 -- about why she decided to drop a whopping 20 pounds.

"If a woman was really eating just protein and nothing else she would lose weight," Barrymore said, referring to her character, Sheila Hammond, who only consumes people. "It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfill to be Sheila and then there was like no excuses."

The mother of two says playing this role has changed how she looks at herself. "It is called Santa Clarita Diet but it is more than that for me," she explained. "It is doing her hair and putting on nails and accessorizing. Sheila has reminded me in a way that sometimes putting a little into yourself does make you feel a little more alive. Isn't it ironic?"

Barrymore added that this is "one of the best jobs" she's ever had. "This is a smooth sailing ship, there is no drama," she noted. "If I could have no drama in any area of my life, I will take it."

The Golden Globe winner also seems to have a drama-free zone at home. On Thursday, she shared a flashback photo of her 5-year-old daughter, Olive, watching cartoons with her dad and Barrymore's ex-husband, Will Kopelman. The pic included a rather lengthy caption about keeping a sense of gratitude while being a working mother.

"To all working moms, I salute your valiant efforts to love and raise good kids! I’m trying my very best. And it’s not easy," she wrote. "But worth every moment. And when you find something that does work for you and your family, big or small...Celebrate. Because the next obstacle is on its way!"

The message goes on to praise Kopelman for being a great father. "I also would like to say that I am so lucky for her father. Because as I go through these struggles as a woman and a mother, I also have the fortune of knowing she is safe and happy and loved," she said of her ex. "So, I say to Will Kopelman, thank you for always being the best dad and supporting and enabling me to do what I need and want to do. I know that’s not everyone’s situation. And I never take it for granted."

The personal post continued, "I never had family growing up. And that’s also a support system I cherish every day of my life. I love my family and everyone in it."

