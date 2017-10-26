Drew Scott Teases 'Epic' Halloween-Themed Routine for 'DWTS': 'You Guys Are Going to Love This!' (Exclusive)
Drew Scott has a really good chance at taking home the mirrorball trophy.
The Property Brothers star and his pro partner, Emma Slater, are moving on to week seven of the competition, and getting excited about the possibility of winning season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. ET caught up with Scott over the phone on Wednesday, where he shared behind-the-scenes secrets from his rehearsals with Slater… and revealed what they plan to do with the prize if they do win!
"Emma says she wants a custom built-in in her living space for her mirrorball, or I guess, [hopefully] two mirrorballs," the 39-year-old HGTV reality star explained. "I was like, 'Oh, yeah. I'll build some nice custom thing for you, no problem.'"
"I want something where it's the first thing I see when I wake up and the last thing I see when I go to bed," he continued. "So, I'll just reverse mount the mirrorball on the ceiling above my master bedroom. And then my fiancée, Linda, and I, we'll just look at it every night before we go to sleep."
Scott is clearly in it to win it, but admitted that when he first said yes to the show, he wasn't so sure he'd make it this far. Now, there's no stopping him. He says he's working twice as hard in rehearsals in hopes of avoiding elimination.
"It's crazy," he said. "I cannot believe we've been going this long. It feels like it's been two days, but it's been two months. But I'm competitive. I want to win this thing."
"To think that someone who has zero dance experience can come in and make it this far in the competition, week seven? That blows my mind," he added. "I wake up and I kinda pinch myself each morning, thinking, 'Is this real? Am I actually doing this?'"
On Monday, #TeamHotProperty will be dancing the Charleston to "Remains of the Day" by Danny Elfman for Halloween Night. Scott teased to ET what fans can expect from their spooky-themed routine.
"Emma and I are excited for this week, it's going to be epic," he shared. "The whole thing, there's gotta be that haunted vibe, but I love vibrant colors. Something people may not know about me, [my brother] Jonathan and I, we've designed haunted houses for years. The first one we ever designed, we were in elementary school."
"We also do Halloween parties all throughout the year," he continued. "It's our favorite time of the year and we don't want to wait until Halloween. But for us, it's not always muted blacks and grays. We like to infuse some color, so you're going to see that. You guys are going to love this. This week is going to be a lot of fun energy."
But the fun won't stop there! All of the contestants will also be taking part in a team dance this week. Scott and Slater have been placed on Team Phantom of the Opera, along with Frankie Muniz, Witney Carson, Vanessa Lachey, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy. Scott has been selected as the team captain, and is looking forward to taking his squad to victory!
"My whole thing is, I just want to inspire everybody on my team by leading by example," he explained. "I picked my team because I really want to let everyone shine and show their best [work]. I think they all have so much that they can still show everybody."
As for how he and Slater plan to avoid elimination this week, Scott says they are really "listening to the judges" and taking in their critiques.
"One hundred percent I want them to see that I'm working my butt off, trying to improve on the things that they're asking for," he said. "They're not saying things to be mean; they just want the best for all of us. We also have to entertain. It's the same with all my shows… I'm not trying to be anyone else, I just want to bring me to the dance. I wanna learn, I wanna showcase the fun that I'm having. And the determination and drive that i'm putting into it."
Like Slater's partner last season, reigning mirrorball champion Rashad Jennings, Scott is putting in plenty of extra hours. In addition to DWTS, he is shooting various shows, but uses all of his downtime to practice his dances.
At the time of our interview, Scott was shooting in Toronto, Canada, and told us he was going to be traveling to Texas, then again to Toronto, all before heading back to Los Angeles for the upcoming show on Monday.
"With my schedule, I'm doing 12-14 hour days," he shared. "For example, last night, I took the red eye from L.A. to Toronto, I landed at 6:45 a.m. and went straight to set. I've been filming since 7:30, I film until five and then I have an hour of ADR voice work. Then, I go into a production meeting, and go straight from there into dance rehearsal until midnight."
Scott joked that, basically, he's not getting much sleep lately… but it's all worth it!
"Oh my God, that's the one thing I miss!" he exclaimed. "I think my average sleep over the last two months has probably been about four hours. But for me, I love challenging myself. I am a lifelong student, and anything I do, I'm all in."
"This is truly a passion," he added. "Especially to learn how to dance for my first dance. At the end of the day, I can tell you, I'm not as good of a dancer as some of the other competitors, like Jordan Fisher or Lindsey Stirling. But I'm working as hard as I possibly can, and I really hope that that drive and determination pays off."
