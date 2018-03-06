Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 2-Year-Old Daughter Was Hospitalized

Dwayne Johnson and his family had quite a scare over the weekend.

The 45-year-old actor shared on Instagram on Tuesday that his and pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian's 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, was hospitalized, but is doing much better.

"Things got a lil’ hairy this weekend. Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team," he wrote alongside a clip of him explaining what happened. "We’re grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back."

"This past Saturday night something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there. But of course emergencies do happen," the Baywatch star says in the video. "We were up all night in the emergency room. We had something scary that happened with our little baby girl, Jasmine.

"She's OK now, thank God," he expressed before taking the time to thank the team who looked after his daughter.

While Johnson didn't go into specifics on what occurred, he did give some words of wisdom to other parents who may go through a similar situation.

"To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out," he expressed. "Especially in times of stress."

Johnson and Hashian are currently expecting a second child together. The actor is also father to 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous relationship.

Watch below to hear what he told ET during the Jumangi: Welcome to the Jungle premiere about expanding his family.

