'DWTS' Halloween Night Slashes Two Contestants in Surprise Double Elimination -- See Who Got the Axe!
*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*
It was Halloween night on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, and like any good horror show, the elimination was a real blood bath.
After it was announced that there were four couples in jeopardy, things already seemed bleak. Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, Drew Scott and Emma Slater, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev and Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy all found themselves on the chopping block.
However, after Tom Bergeron was handed a mysterious card by the grim reaper himself, the co-host revealed that Owens and Scott were safe for this week, meaning it all came down to Bella and Lachey.
After a tense moment, Burgeron revealed that this week, there would be a surprise double elimination! Meaning both the WWE Diva and the TV personality would have to pack their bags.
As Lachey embraced Chmerkovskiy and Bella hugged Chigvintsev, they said their goodbyes to their fellow castmates, but after a night jam-packed with dances, there wasn’t enough time for them to share their final farewells.
Despite good efforts from both couples and middle-of-the-pack scores last week, they did have the lowest scores of the night, meaning they would have likely found themselves in jeopardy next week as well.
Now, only six couples remain in the running as this season quickly approaches its finals rounds of competition. Dancing With the Stars returns next week at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.